Hundreds of flights cancelled in US due to snowstorms

San Francisco, Dec 24 Hundreds of flights were cancelled in major airports in the US Pacific Northwest due to icing and snowstorms.

Portland of Oregon had cancelled 202, or 46 per cent of flights leaving and 41 per cent of flights coming in.

A total of 51 flights were cancelled at San Francisco Airport, the largest airport in California's Bay Area. Another 79 flights had been delayed.

Thousands of flights across the US have been cancelled on Friday, snarling holiday travel, as weather conditions worsen ahead of a combination of snowstorms and freezing temperatures set to sweep across two-thirds of the country this weekend.

