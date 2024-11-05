Hundreds of trucks worth of aid sits in Gaza waiting for collection

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 5 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) reported that while on Monday 101 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza via the Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings between Israel and Gaza and a convoy of 27 trucks entered Gaza directly through Gate 96, hundreds of trucks are filled with aid just sit waiting on the Gaza side of the border for the aid to be collected and distributed.

While on Monday 50 trucks filled with aid were collected from the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom crossing by international organizations, approximately 575 trucks filled with aid were waiting there for collection at the end of the day, said COGAT.

In addition, six tankers of cooking gas designated for the operation of essential infrastructure were transferred into Gaza on Monday. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor