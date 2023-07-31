Hundreds ordered to evacuate as wildfire burns across Canada-US border

Ottawa, July 31 Hundreds of people in western Canada have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning across the country's border with the US, the media reported.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the town of Osoyoos issued an evacuation order the evening oh July 29 for 732 properties in and around Osoyoos, 400 km east of Vancouver, Xinhua news agency quoted the local media reports as saying.

The wildfire, which originated from the northwestern U. state of Washington, is burning about 4 km from Osoyoos in British Columbia's southern Interior.

On the Canadian side of the border, it had grown to 885 hectares as of Sunday morning, while on the US side, the fire had burned more than 4,000 hectares, Washington State wildfire officials were quoted as saying.

On Sunday morning, over 2,000 properties in west Osoyoos were placed on evacuation alert.

An evacuation alert means residents should prepare to evacuate their homes, while an evacuation order means residents should leave immediately, the reports said.

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff urged residents and businesses to reduce water consumption and not to water lawns in order to conserve resources for the firefighting effort.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre said on Sunday that there were over 1,000 active wildfires nationwide with over 600 of them out of control.

So far this year, the country has registered over 5,000 wildfires, which have devoured about 126,000 square km of land.

