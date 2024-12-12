Hungarian PM, Russian Prez hold phone talks on energy cooperation, Ukraine

Budapest, Dec 12 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin held extensive phone talks on energy cooperation and Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement.

Both Orban and Putin were "in full agreement that everything must be done to maintain energy cooperation," the statement said, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Hungarian MTI news agency.

During the phone talks which lasted for more than one hour, Putin made it clear that Russia was committed to maintaining energy cooperation and guaranteeing Hungary's energy supply, the statement said, adding that the current US administration, by placing Russia's Gazprombank under sanctions, had made it hard for some central and south-east European countries, including Hungary, to make payments for natural gas and nuclear fuel.

The statement said Orban and Putin agreed that all means must be explored "to eliminate this problem," and there was nothing on either Hungary or Russia's part to prevent a solution from being found.

Regarding Ukraine, Orban spoke "at length" with Putin on achieving a sustainable peace settlement, while Putin mentioned obstacles to peace such as the Ukrainian law that "essentially prohibits the current presidential administration from negotiating peace" with Russia, the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor