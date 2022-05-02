Hungarian Prime Minister added to myrotvorets database as 'anti-Ukrainian propagandist'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who refused to deliver weapons to Ukraine and announced Budapest's readiness to pay for Russian gas in rubles, has been added to the notorious Kyiv-based Myrotvorets database as "anti-Ukrainian propagandist."

On Sunday, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office, said that nine other European countries have opened accounts in Russian banks under Moscow's scheme to accept gas payments in rubles, but they do not want to announce the move to the public.

He added that the European Union has not adopted any sanctions prohibiting payments for Russian gas in rubles and that this aspect is regulated by a civil law agreement between the government and companies.

In late March, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and the country's energy giant Gazprom to switch gas payments for countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia to rubles.

This decision came after several countries imposed restrictions on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine.

Under the new scheme, Gazprombank will open special foreign currency and ruble accounts for foreign customers.

Buyers will be able to transfer funds in the currencies specified in gas supply contract accounts. The bank will sell it on the Moscow Exchange and then transfer rubles to the gas buyers' ruble accounts. Buyers will then use these funds to pay Gazprom.

The Myrotvorets website publishes the personal data of journalists, military from the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, and others whom the creators of the website consider to be "enemies of Ukraine."

People on the database are known to have received threats after their contact details were published on the website. (ANI/Sputnik)

