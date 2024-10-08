Hungary seeks exemption from EU migration rules

Budapest, Oct 8 Hungary has formally requested an exemption from the European Union (EU)'s asylum and migration regulations, Minister for European Union Affairs Janos Boka announced in a Facebook post.

The request was made through a letter addressed to European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson on Monday.

In the letter, Boka stated that Hungary seeks to restore stronger national control over its migration policy, citing national security concerns and the need to curb illegal migration as primary reasons for the exemption. The request comes in the context of a potential future amendment to EU treaties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hungary "will initiate the necessary procedures to this end," Boka noted, saying it follows the example of the Netherlands.

The Dutch government, led by the PVV party, announced on September 18 that it sought an opt-out from the EU's migration rules in case of a renegotiation of the Treaties.

The Hungarian minister said the government is committed to taking firm steps to protect its borders and to curb illegal migration, which threatens national security. However, he also reaffirmed Hungary's commitment to the Schengen area.

"Hungary remains committed to the Schengen area, which has unfortunately become fragmented due to prolonged and widely implemented internal border controls, triggered by illegal migration and security threats," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor