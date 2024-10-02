Hurricane Helene Creates Havoc in the U.S., Claiming More Than 150 Lives

A devastating storm has swept through the Southeast U.S., leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced three additional deaths during a press conference in West Columbia. The storm, which made landfall on Florida's coast, has claimed lives across several states, with North Carolina bearing the brunt of the fatalities. South Carolina and Georgia have also been severely impacted, with Georgia's death toll rising to 25, according to Governor Brian Kemp. In Asheville, North Carolina, it is feared that 30 people may have lost their lives.

President Biden announced plans to visit the affected regions in Georgia and Florida, including conducting an aerial survey of Asheville, North Carolina. In the aftermath of the disaster, former President Donald Trump has criticized the Biden administration's response to Hurricane Helen, fueling political tensions as recovery efforts continue.

Also Read: Hurricane Helene: Fox Weather Reporter Bob Van Dillen Halts Live Broadcast to Rescue Woman Trapped by Flooding; Watch Video

This storm has created significant challenges for emergency services, with the federal and state governments coordinating relief efforts to address the widespread damage.