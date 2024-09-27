Hurricane Helene In Amercia: Flash Flood Emergency Declared; Over a Million in Metro Atlanta Affected

A flash flood emergency has been declared for metro Atlanta as Tropical Storm Helene brings heavy rainfall and severe weather to the region. Over a million residents are at risk, with low-lying areas and waterways particularly prone to flooding. Authorities are urging people to take immediate precautions, avoid flooded roads, and stay informed through emergency alerts. Rising water levels due to the storm’s intensity and prolonged rainfall are expected to worsen as Helene continues its course through the area. Emergency services are on high alert to respond to flood-related incidents.

Helene made landfall Thursday night along Florida's Big Bend coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, battering the state with 140 mph winds and dangerous storm surges. By Friday morning, more than three million customers across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas were without power as the storm weakened into a tropical storm. Flooding has been reported along Florida's coast, with record-breaking surge levels in the Tampa area. Storm surges had been predicted to reach up to 20 feet.