Hybrid work here to stay as companies embrace flexibility: Report

New Delhi, Nov 23 The ongoing advancements in technology have made remote collaboration more feasible and seamless than ever before, and it is here to stay, according to a report on Thursday.

Collaboration tools have become essential in ensuring the coexistence of the digital and physical workplace, both internally with employees and externally with clients.

Even in 2023, companies have been posting hybrid work-related roles, reveals the report by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The report revealed that sectors such as construction, insurance, banking and payments, technology and communications, and pharmaceuticals posted significant hybrid job roles during the third quarter (Q3) of 2023.

"Post-Covid-19 job trends indicate a shift towards hybrid and flexible work models. With more sectors looking at flexible work models, these may become a norm along with 'in-office' roles in near future," said Sherla Sriprada, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.

"Embracing the shift to hybrid work models is not just a trend; it is a strategic imperative for companies navigating the evolving landscape. The hybrid roles across diverse sectors signals a profound transformation in the way we work, ensuring adaptability and resilience in the post-Covid-19 era," Sriprada added.

