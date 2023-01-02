Hyundai Motor elevates two senior officials

By IANS | Published: January 2, 2023 12:15 PM 2023-01-02T12:15:07+5:30 2023-01-02T12:30:14+5:30

Chennai, Jan 2 It is Happy New Year for two senior officials of Hyundai Motor India Ltd as ...

Hyundai Motor elevates two senior officials | Hyundai Motor elevates two senior officials

Hyundai Motor elevates two senior officials

Next

Chennai, Jan 2 It is Happy New Year for two senior officials of Hyundai Motor India Ltd as the company has elevated them.

According to Hyundai Motor India, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) has been elevated as Chief Operating Officer (COO) overseeing Sales, Marketing, Service & Product Strategy.

Similarly, Gopala Krishnan CS, Vice President (Production) has been elevated as Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) overseeing Production, Quality Management and Supply Chain, the company said.

In addition to their new elevated roles, Garg and Krishnan will continue to serve as Wholetime Directors on the company Board.

The elevations are effective from January 1, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Hyundai motor india ltd Hyundai motor india ltd Gopala krishnan cs Hyundai Motor India Hyundai motor india limited Hyundai india Hyundai motors india ltd