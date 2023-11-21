Hyundai Motor India launches inclusive mobility initiative for people with disabilities

New Delhi, Nov 21 Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since its inception, on Tuesday launched the ‘Samarth’ initiative for the awareness and enablement of people with disabilities in India.

The initiative is aligned with Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ that aims to enable an inclusive, progressive world through the power of mobility. Through this initiative, Hyundai aims to help create a more aware and sensitized society towards people with disabilities in India.

With over 26.8 million differently abled people in India, Hyundai understood the need for creating awareness in the society towards disabilities.

With the launch of ‘Samarth’, Hyundai Motor India is India’s first automobile company to launch an inclusive mobility project at a mass scale.

Hyundai will partner with NGOs and media network to create a mass movement while also aligning Hyundai dealerships and network to become more inclusive. With technology, partnerships, product innovations, and storytelling, ‘Samarth’ aims to turn the world into a level-playing field for all.

Commenting on the launch of ‘Samarth’ initiative, Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL, said, “We don’t just make cars but also believe in empowering India, and to empower India, we undertake social initiatives under the pillars of- Earth, Mobility and Hope.

"These are aligned with Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Continue’ and propagate ‘Progress for Humanity’. Samarth is a manifestation of this belief. We are pleased to announce the launch of ‘Samarth’ initiative, which is a step towards creating a more aware and inclusive society towards differently abled in India. We aim to cultivate a more equitable and sensitized society for the differently abled and want them to see their true capabilities.”

