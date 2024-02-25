'I Am a Woman of My Word': Nikki Haley Says She Will Continue to Run for President After Losing to Donald Trump in South Carolina

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley affirmed her commitment to her presidential bid despite her defeat by former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican race to the White House on Saturday, February 24.

Haley's resolute stance comes after Trump emerged victorious in the South Carolina Republican contest, positioning himself closer to a potential showdown against President Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

"I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run for President. I am a woman of my word," Haley declared following the outcome of the Republican contest.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | South Carolina, US: After former US President Donald Trump defeated her in the 2024 Republican race to the White House, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley says, "I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run for… https://t.co/GxFACEC5JDpic.twitter.com/8Uq4zaair2 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

The defeat marks a significant setback for Haley, who had been vying for the Republican nomination to challenge Biden in the upcoming presidential election. However, Trump's triumph in South Carolina underscores his enduring influence within the Republican Party and sets the stage for a potential rematch against Biden.