‘I Am Not Malala, I Am Safe in Kashmir’, Yana Mir Affirms Safety in Kashmir During Compelling British Parliament Speech

Journalist and activist Yana Mir, residing in Jammu and Kashmir, recently visited Britain. Following a compelling speech in the British Parliament where she silenced Pakistan, the audience erupted into applause.

During her address, Yana emphasized, "I am not Malala Yousafzai. I am free and secure in my homeland, India, specifically in Kashmir. There is no need for me to flee my motherland and seek asylum in your nation (Britain). I will never be Malala Yousafzai. However, I strongly oppose Malala Yousafzai's portrayal of my country, my progressive homeland, as oppressed," Yana declared.

Yana urged to cease the polarization of Indian society, highlighting the numerous Kashmiri mothers who have lost their sons to militancy. She advocated for peace within the Kashmiri community. Yana concluded with "Jai Hind."

Commending the Indian Army, Yana expressed her appreciation in the British Parliament, acknowledging their commendable efforts in Jammu and Kashmir. She also lauded the positive transformations in the region post the abrogation of Article 370.