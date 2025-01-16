"I believe in Sanatan Dharma and became a sadhu" - Bhakti Narasimha Swami on Maha Kumbh 2025

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 : Bhakti Narasimha Swami from Johannesburg, South Africa, has arrived in Prayagraj to take part in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Speaking about his journey, Bhakti Narasimha Swami shared how he transitioned from Christianity to embrace Sanatan Dharma.

The Swami, who traveled from Johannesburg, reflected on his spiritual evolution and the significance of participating in the Kumbh Mela, where millions gather to take a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam.

Reflecting on his arrival, Bhakti Narasimha Swami expressed his long-held desire to attend the Kumbh Mela. "I came here to participate in Kumbh Mela. I heard about Kumbh Mela many years ago but I could not come here. Kumbh is a festival where a lot of sadhus and saints come together to get a drop of amrit, and it is a very auspicious time. I have also come here to be a part of this historic moment. I will also take a dip in the holy Ganga," he said. The Kumbh Mela, held at Triveni Sangam, is considered one of the holiest events for Hindus, bringing together millions of pilgrims.

Bhakti Narasimha Swami also spoke about the deep questions he had during his younger years, particularly regarding why bad things happen to good people. He discovered answers through the principles of karma and reincarnation found in Sanatan Dharma. "When I was young, I had a lot of questions in my mind like why bad deeds happen to good people. When I came to Sanatan Dharma, I came to know about karma and reincarnationlife goes on continuously, and our past karmas end in this life, so it is a cycle," he explained. These teachings helped him understand life's deeper meaning.

Born into a Christian family, Bhakti Narasimha Swami struggled with certain doctrines. He questioned what happens to newborns who die before having a chance to follow Christian teachings. He said, "I was born in Christianity but I was not comfortable with such things in Christianity like we used to say that if you do not accept Jesus Christ then you will go to hell. At that time, I was thinking that if a newborn baby dies after one year and he is not committed to Christianity, then where does he go?" Eventually, his search for spiritual understanding led him to embrace Sanatan Dharma. "That is why I believe in Sanatan Dharma and I became a Sadhu," he added.

Expressing his excitement about the Kumbh Mela, Bhakti Narasimha Swami remarked, "I am very excited. I wanted to come to this Maha Kumbh Mela for many years, but this time I got time, I told myself that I am going now, and now I am here."

On the fourth day of the Maha Kumbh, more than 3 million devotees took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Over 70 million people are expected to participate in the event, with more than 35 million pilgrims gathering for Makar Sankranti on January 14.

The Prayagraj administration has set up an AI-based computerised lost and found center to help reunite lost individuals with their families. Vivek Chaturvedi, Additional Mela Adhikari, shared, "There has not been a single case in which we have not been able to reunite children or lost people with their relatives."

A 21-member delegation from 10 countries, including South Africa, Fiji, and the United Arab Emirates, also took part in the Kumbh, highlighting its global significance. Denesh Persaud from Guyana expressed his joy, saying, "It's a dream come true. I always wanted to come here and take a holy dip in the River Ganges. I have fulfilled that wish."

The Maha Kumbh Mela continues until February 26, with key bathing dates like Mauni Amavasya (January 29) and Maha Shivaratri (February 26) still to come.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor