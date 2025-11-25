'I condemn these attacks': Former US envoy condoles loss of Afghan lives in Pakistani airstrikes

Washington, Nov 25 Former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Tuesday condemned the Pakistani attacks on Afghan territory, which killed 10 civilians, including nine children, and injured four others.

His remarks came after the Afghan government confirmed that Pakistani forces on Tuesday midnight had struck a residential area in Khost province, killing 10 civilians, while separate air strikes in Kunar and Paktika provinces left four more injured.

Taking to X, Khalilzad said, "I condemn these attacks. My condolences to those who lost loved ones. The killing of civilians and risking a broader war is not the answer to the problems between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Patient and realistic diplomacy is a much better option."

Citing reports, the former US envoy stated that a senior Turkish delegation is expected to visit Islamabad and possibly Kabul soon to facilitate an agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan to prevent their territories from being used by groups or individuals to threaten the security of each other.

"The agreement could include the establishment of an operation or monitoring office, perhaps based in Ankara and staffed by officials from Turkey, Qatar, Afghanistan and Pakistan. This centre could not only monitor but also problem-solve when allegations or reports of violations are received. I applaud this initiative and call on both Afghanistan and Pakistan to cooperate with this initiative," he added.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan on Tuesday condemned the Pakistani air strikes in Paktika, Khost and Kunar, describing them as an infringement of the country's sovereignty and a violation of all internationally recognised norms.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the caretaker Afghan government, took to his social media platform, stressing that a necessary response would be taken at a proper time.

"The airstrikes carried out last night by Pakistani forces in Afghanistan's Paktika, Khost, and Kunar provinces constitute a direct assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a clear breach of internationally recognised norms and principles by the Pakistani authorities," Mujahid posted on X.

"These hostile actions by Pakistani forces achieve nothing; they only prove that operations driven by flawed intelligence inflame tensions and expose the ongoing failures of Pakistan's military regime," he added.

The Afghan spokesperson further mentioned that Kabul has the right to defend its territory and that an "appropriate response will be given at the appropriate time."

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns this violation and criminal act in the harshest terms and once again clarifies that its air and ground borders. And it considers the defence of its nation as its legitimate religious right, and an appropriate response will be given at the appropriate time," Mujahid said.

Humanitarian organisations have voiced concern over the civilian casualties amid cross-border hostilities. International analysts warned that without diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation, civilians will continue to bear the brunt of retaliatory military actions on both sides of the border.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor