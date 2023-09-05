'I don't play roles, I play people', says Kay Kay Menon

Mumbai, Sep 5 Actor Kay Kay Menon, who is a chameleon when it comes to getting into the skin of any character, said he plays people and not roles.

Kay Kay is all set for the release of his next series 'Bambai Meri Jaan' in which he will be seen playing the role of an honest cop.

The trailer of the series was launched in Mumbai on Monday and it has been getting great response from everyone.

Kay Kay has earlier also played the role of a cop on screen.

When asked what difference will the audience get to see in his role this time, he said, "I play people on screen and not roles. No two people are the same in this world and there can be limited number of roles. For example one can play the role of a cop, professor, lawyer but each person is different. So I tend to play that person on screen."

"If I have played the role of a cop earlier then he was a different person. Ismail Kadri is a different person," the actor said.

'Bambai Meri Jaan' is a sneak into post-independence Bombay and streets riddled with crime.

The story revolves around the conflict between Dara Kadri (Avinash Tiwary), a rising gangster, and his father Ismail Kadri (Kay Kay Menon), an honest police officer.

The series is created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar.

Apart from Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary, the series also stars Saurabh Sachdeva, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Amyra Dastur in supporting roles.

Directed by Shujaat Saudagar, Bambai Meri Jaan is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 14.

