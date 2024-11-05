"I feel very confident": Donald Trump after casting his ballot in Florida

Florida [US], November 5 : Former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump cast his ballot in Florida for the 2024 US Presidential Elections on Tuesday morning (local time), as reported by CNN.

The former president along with his wife Melania Trump arrived to vote in Palm Beach near their Florida home.

Speaking to the press after casting his ballot, Trump said he is "very confident" he will win the election and that "it won't even be close."

"I feel very confident," Trump said. "I hear we're doing very well everywhere." He added that this was the "best" of the three campaigns he ran.

"It won't even be close," Trump said. "But it's gonna take a long time to certify."

Trump continued to complain how long it would take to tally up the results given that "they spent all this money on machines," citing the French election as an example of a quick election.

Trump has repeatedly used the long wait time in tallying mail-in ballots as a way to sow doubt in the integrity of the election.

On Monday, Trump rallied in Pennsylvania and said that "hardworking patriots" are going to save the country.

He further highlighted his vision for the country's economic recovery and said that under his leadership, he will turn "economic nightmare into an economic miracle."

Addressing the rally, Trump said, "Under my leadership, we are quickly going to turn this economic nightmare into an economic miracle. We will make America wealthy again, and we will make America affordable again. But you must vote! Four years, we have all waited for this and now it's tomorrow. Tomorrow, it's hard-working patriots like you who are going to save our country."

Polling has now opened across 34 states in the US in what is termed to be one of their most consequential elections, which will decide the direction of not just the US but also have an influence on global geopolitics for the next four years.

Among the 34 states, polling has also begun in five swing states of Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The polling hours will vary across the states, but most locations will vote between 6 am and 8 pm on Tuesday (local time). The first polls will close at around 7 pm ET (5:30 am IST) in six states, including Georgia. The final polls will close in the blue state of Hawaii and in the red state of Alaska at 12 am ET (10:30 am IST). Total votes will close by 1 pm ET (11:30 am IST), following which counting will start.

Notably, the US presidential election takes place every four years on the first Tuesday in November.

