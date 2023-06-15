"I look forward to PM Modi's visit, stronger US-India ties," US Congressman Shri Thanedar

Washington DC [US], June 15 : Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar expressed his delight over the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to US and said that he is looking forward to his visit, as well as, to a stronger United States and India ties.

The official Twitter account of the Embassy of India, Washington, DC posted Thanedar's video message and appreciated his welcoming message.

"I look forward to the Prime Minister's visit and stronger United States and India ties. Appreciate your message of welcome on #HistoricStateVisit2023, @RepShriThanedar

#ModiStateVisitUSA #IndiaUSAPartnership," tweeted the Embassy of India.

In the video message posted on the Twitter account of the Indian Embassy, the US Congressman called for a stronger India-US relationship.

"We need a strong India-US relationship, stronger than what it has been historically because it's in the best interest of the two counties for us to collaborate on commerce, education, and manufacturing, a whole lot of other issues," he said in his video.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States from June 21 to June 24.

On June 22, more than 7000 Indian Americans plan to be on the South Lawns of the White House when President Biden and the First Lady welcome the Prime Minister amidst a 21-gun salute. The White House will close the registration shortly for those attending the welcome ceremony.

PM Narendra Modi during his visit will also become the first Indian PM to address the Joint Meeting of the US Congress for the second time.

Indian Americans said the invitation sent to Prime Minister to address the US Congress serves as a reminder of the historical significance of the relationship between the US and India, reflecting the shared dream and commitment to global peace and prosperity, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

In the US, PM Modi will also address the chairman and CEOs of top US companies at John F Kennedy Centre in Washington. Followed by an address to the Indian diaspora at Ronald Reagan Center in DC in the evening.

