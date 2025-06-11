'I Regret Some of My Posts': Elon Musk Issues Grovelling Apology to Donald Trump

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk issued a grovelling apology to US President Donald Trump in his latest X (formerly Twitter) post on Wednesday, June 11. Musk feels he is regretting his war of words against Trump last week, saying he "went too far." “I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” the billionaire said in a post on X. The apology comes weeks after the President said he was "very disappointed” with Musk for criticising his “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025

Elon Musk took on Trump over the bill with several X posts attacking him personally, who also responded to him with posts on the social media platform Truth Social. Musk resigned from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after his 130-day tenure ended on May 30. Still, just days later, he began lashing out at Trump’s signature tax and spending package, calling it a “disgusting abomination” in an X post.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk wrote. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” he added.

Musk on the same follow up with another posts with fresh attack to bring down the bill saying, “KILL the BILL” asking his followers to contact their representatives and senators to remind them that “bankrupting America is NOT ok!”

Expressing disappointment with Musk's posts related to the bill, Donald Trump also said that he could have won the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania during the presidential election without Musk’s help. “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Musk shot back on X.