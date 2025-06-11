Khaby Lame, World's Most Popular TikToker, Leaves US After ICE Detention

The World's most popular TikTok and internet sensation, Khaby Lame, was detained by law enforcement agencies for overstaying his visa in America. According to reports, after being detained in Las Vegas by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, the reel maker left the country.

The Senegalese-Italian influencer, whose real name is Seringe Khabane Lame, was detained Friday, June 6, at Harry Reid International Airport. Still, he was allowed to travel and leave the country without a deportation order, according to the ICE officer's statement.

Lame reached US on April 30 this year and overstayed the terms of his visa, said the ICE spokesperson said. However, the TikToker has not given any update about his detention or leaving the country. His detention comes after amid US President Donald Trump's announced crack down on illegal immigrants, including raids in downtown of Los Angeles that sparked days of protests against ICE, as the president tests the bounds of his executive authority.

The departure of Lame has protected him from being removed from the US. Also, he avoided a deportation order on their immigration record, which could prevent them from being allowed back into the US for up to a decade.

The international TikTok sensation became famous during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the world consumed more online content. The videos he made on the shot video application did not speak, showing him reacting to absurdly complicated “life hacks.” He has over 162 million followers on TikTok alone.