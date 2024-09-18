IAF delivers 67 tons of relief to Laos, Vietnam, Myanmar under Operation Sadbhav

New Delhi [India], September 18 : The Indian Air Force in a statement on Wednesday said that as a part of 'Operation Sadbhav' delivered 67 tons of essential relief material to Laos, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

In a mission of compassion and solidarity, IAF C-17 and IL-76 aircraft airlifted and delivered 67 tons of essential relief material, including gensets, hygiene kits, temporary shelters, water purification supplies, and medicines, the statement added.

"#OpSadbhav | In a mission of compassion and solidarity, IAF C-17 and IL-76 aircraft airlifted and delivered 67 tons of essential relief material, including gensets, hygiene kits, temporary shelters, water purification supplies, and medicines, to Laos, Vietnam, and Myanmar. Reflecting the vision of the Govt of India, the IAF plays a crucial role in HADR, showcasing its global reach and commitment. India stands with all nations in their time of need."

https://x.com/IAF_MCC/status/1836418218379956264

Earlier on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday said that as a part of continuing efforts under Operation Sadbhav, the Navy and Air Force have dispatched a second tranche of aid to Myanmar.

Myanmar, which is hit by Typhoon Yagi, will get 32 tons of relief material and 10 tons of ration, Jaiswal said.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Operation Sadbhav continues: India dispatches a second tranche of aid to Myanmar. @IAF_mcc aircraft is carrying 32 tons of relief material including genset, hygiene kits, temporary shelter, water purification supplies and medicines for the people of Myanmar. Indian Navy @indiannavy is bringing additional 10 tons of ration for Myanmar."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1835953183904157846

Earlier on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that as a part of Operation Sadbhav, the government has dispatched humanitarian aid to Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1835286453716131857

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday deployed its C-17 Globemaster aircraft to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Vietnam (Hanoi) following the severe flooding caused by Typhoon Yagi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor