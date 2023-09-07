'IBD 3': Raveena Tandon performs her iconic 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'

New Delhi, Sep 7 Actress Raveena Tandon sets the stage of 'India’s Best Dancer 3' on fire with her performance on the song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'.

In the upcoming weekend episodes of the dance reality show, Raveena will be seen as the special guest. The episodes, titled ‘Dance Diva Special’ will see the contestants leave no stone unturned to impress the stunning actress as they groove to some of her most iconic chartbusters.

In what captivated both the audience and judges, contestant Shivanshu Soni, along with choreographer Vivek Chachere, delivered a mesmerising performance to the classic song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'.

The duo’s magnificent performance left Raveena nostalgic and led to judge Terence Lewis professing his admiration for her.

Terence shared: "When 'Mohra' was released in 1994 and the song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' was launched, the entire nation fell head over heels in love with you, Raveena. The way it was portrayed, and the way you performed, we couldn't tear our eyes away. It felt like you were beyond our reach, so exquisitely beautiful even to this day."

'Mohra' stars Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Raveena Tandon.

"I never dreamt that I would be sitting next to you. I was an ardent fan, and I adored you, Raveena. You were always so stunning. After this remarkable performance, I should never dare to ask, but I have this desire to relive that magical moment with you, dancing to 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'," he added.

In a heartwarming turn of events, Raveena graciously fulfilled Terence's wish, setting the stage on fire with their scorching chemistry as they danced to the beats of the song.

'India’s Best Dancer 3' airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor