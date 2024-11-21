ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Chief Yoav Gallant and Hamas Leader

The International Criminal Court have issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Israel defence chief Yoav Gallant, as well as a Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri for "crimes against humanity and war crimes."

The move comes after the ICC prosecutor Karim Khan announced on May 20, that he was seeking arrest warrants for alleged crimes connected to the Oct.7, 2023 attacks on Israel by Hamas and the Israeli military response in Gaza.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague issues arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant for "crimes against humanity and war crimes" pic.twitter.com/4I5KVDgfYo — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2024

Israel has rejected the jurisdiction of the Hague-based court and denies war crimes in Gaza. Israel has said it killed Al-Masri, also known as Mohammed Deif, in airstrike but Hamas has neither confirmed nor denied this.