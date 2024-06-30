ICCR organises International Yoga Conference in South Africa's Durban

Durban [South Africa], June 30 : The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) with High Commission of India in Pretoria and Consulate General of India in Durban in collaboration with S-VYASA, Deemed University, Bangalore, Karnataka, India and University of Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa hosted a two day International Yoga Conference at Senate Chambers, University of Kwazulu-Natal, Durban on June 27-28.

The goal of organising this conference is to address the connection between yoga and a yogic-based lifestyle, including personal hygiene in physical and mental well-being, diet and physiological counselling in management, and to shed light on scientific evidence related to yoga, immunity, and respiratory health, according to ICCR press release.

According to the press release, ICCR has been organising the International Yoga Conference every year around International Day of Yoga. Previously, ICCR has organised the International Yoga Conference in New York (2018), London (2019), Virtual (2021), Seoul (2022) and Germany (2023). It was the sixth of such International conferences and the first one held in Africa.

The inaugural session included a welcome address by Neil Anthony Koorbanally, Professor of Organic Chemistry, College Dean of Research, at the University of Kwazulu-Natal.

The High Commissioner of India in South Africa, Prabhat Kumar, and ICCR Director General, Kumar Tuhin, delivered his remarks at the event. BR Ramakrishna, Pro-Chancellor, SVYASA and Thelma John David, Consul General in Durban made brief remarks.

The conference included presentations and panel discussions on "Yoga in Africa: Current status and future potential" which was moderated by Anil Chutrugoon, Dean of Research, School of Health Sciences, where NK Manjunath Sharma, VC, S-VYASA, Mennaallah Hesham Amin Aly from Egypt, Marisa Buffone, Chairman of WC, BKS Iyengar, South Africa, Western Cape, Ansuyah Moodley, Yoga Instructor, Durban, also witnessed the panel discussion.

The second panel discussion post lunch was moderated by BR Ramakrishna, Pro-Chancellor, S-VYASA University on "Yoga for Self and Society" and Mariam Mohamed Marx, Tanzania

- Lauren Mensikovas, Cape Town, Lovekesh Arora, Johannesburg, according to ICCR's press release.

Anusuya Boligarla, Durban, Kugan Naidoo, and Durban enlightened the discussions as Panelists. These domain experts in the field of Yoga, Ayurveda and Naturopathic Science inspired people to integrate yoga into their daily lives, fostering a balanced, peaceful, and connected world, where prosperity, health, happiness, harmony, and peace flourish.

The conference concluded with the summary and the proceedings summarised by Dr NK Manjunath, vice chancellor S-VYASA, and the vote of thanks by ICCR Deputy Director General Abhay Kumar.

In a press release, the ICCR said, "The theme for this year's yoga conference is " Yoga for Self and Society" highlighting the profound impact of yoga on individual mental, physical and spiritual health. Yoga, an ancient practice with origins in India, has grown exponentially in popularity across the globe."

"Its benefits extend beyond physical fitness to include mental clarity, emotional stability, and spiritual growth. In South Africa, the interest in yoga is burgeoning, with a growing community of practitioners and numerous yoga studios emerging across the country," it added.

This year marked the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga on June 21. In December 2014, the United Nations unanimously adopted a resolution proposed by India to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 which is the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly. Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the globe, enhancing awareness about the multifaceted benefits of Yoga.

