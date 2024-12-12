ICCR troupe showcases Kathak dance in Nepal's touristic city of Pokhara

Pokhara [Nepal], December 12 : A troupe from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), in collaboration with the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, showcased Kathak dance performances on Thursday at two venues in the tourist hub of Pokhara, located in Nepal's Kaski District.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu shared on the social media platform X, "India in Nepal organised a Kathak dance recital today by an 8-member troupe, supported by ICCR, on the banks of the scenic Fewa Lake in Pokhara."

Pokhara, a globally renowned tourist destination, is also known as the "City of Lakes" due to its numerous lakes and picturesque surroundings.

The Indian Embassy also hosted a series of events along the embankments of Fewa Lake, inaugurated by the Mayor of Pokhara Metropolitan City, Dhana Raj Acharya. These events were attended by provincial lawmakers and senior civil servants, according to the Indian Embassy.

Mayor Acharya highlighted the deep-rooted civilisational and cultural ties between India and Nepal, which continue to strengthen the bonds between the people of the two nations.

"Mayor Acharya emphasised that India and Nepal share longstanding civilisational and cultural bonds, which have served to unite the people of both nations. The recital was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life," the embassy's post added.

In addition to the performances at Fewa Lake, the ICCR conducted a lecture demonstration at the Nepal-Bharat Maitri Vidhyalaya, located within the Embassy and Pension Paying Office in Pokhara.

