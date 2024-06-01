Iceland: Voting underway for Presidential elections

Reykjavik [Iceland], June 1 : Voting has started in Iceland to elect a new President. Polling stations will remain open in larger municipalities of Iceland until 10 pm (local time) on Saturday, Iceland Review reported.

Nearly 270,000 people are eligible to vote and they have to bring personal identification, like a passport or driving license, to receive their ballot, according to Iceland Review report.

According to the latest poll, Former Iceland Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir and businesswoman Halla Tomasdottir are neck and neck. A Gallup poll gave Jakobsdottir 26 per cent of the vote and Tomasdottir 23.9 per cent, Iceland Review reported citing the RUV report.

The election in Iceland takes place in one round and the new President could be elected with only around a quarter of the total vote. The poll gave Halla Hrund Logadottir 19 per cent votes and Baldur Thorhallsson stood fourth with just under 15 per cent votes. According to the poll, Jon Gnarr fifth received 8 per cent. As many as 12 candidates are in the fray for polls.

On January 1, Iceland's Outgoing President Gudni Johannesson announced that he would not seek reelection after serving two terms in office. Johannesson will serve as Iceland's President until August 1, when the newly-elected President takes office.

Notably, the President in Iceland has limited political powers, Iceland Review report. However, he performs all ceremonial duties and is considered to have a significant influence on Icelandic society.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor