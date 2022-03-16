ICJ orders Russia to suspend military operations in Ukraine immediately

The International Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled that Russia should suspend its military operations in Ukraine immediately.

"By thirteen votes to two, The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the military operations that it commenced on 24 February 2022 in the territory of Ukraine," the ICJ said in its order, adding that "Both Parties shall refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve."

Following the ICJ order, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice."

"The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further," he added.

The ICJ in The Hague was hearing Ukraine's application to initiate a case on genocide against Russia, with Kyiv denying that acts of genocide have been committed in the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR).

Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor