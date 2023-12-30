IDF advances on southern Gaza via Khan Yunis

Tel Aviv, Dec 30 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday said that it has killed several Hamas personnel as they advance on southern Gaza after capturing Khan Yunis city -- the home town of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The IDF said that the air force and navy struck cells of Hamas operatives and infrastructure throughout Gaza.

Local people reported fierce Israeli tank fire and aerial bombing in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Reports said that planes also carried out a series of air strikes on the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

Troops also destroyed two buildings used by Hamas in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, while allegedly confiscating large amounts of arms and ammunition.

