IDF announces death of four more soldiers in Gaza, total reaches 101

Tel Aviv, Dec 11 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday announced the death of four more soldiers in Gaza, bringing the overall number of slain troops in the ongoing ground offensive against Hamas to 101.

The IDF said that out of the four, two died on Sunday.

The four soldiers were identified as Sgt. Maj. (res.) Gideon Ilani (35) of the 55th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade’s 2855th Battalion, from the West Bank settlement of Asa’el; Sgt. Maj. (res.) Etay Perry (36) of the 5th Brigade’s 8111st Battalion, from Modiin; Maj. (res.) Eviatar Cohen (42) of the 5th Brigade’s 8111st Battalion, from Kfar Saba; and Maj. Gal Becher (34) of the 36th Division, from Oranit, who was killed in a military-related traffic collision in southern Israel.

A third reservist from the 8111st Battalion was seriously wounded, the IDF added.

Since Israel launched its ground offensive on October 27, at least 559 soldiers have been injured in the fierce battles.

As of Monday morning, Israeli forces continue to push into Khan Younis, the largest city in the southern Gaza Strip, where thousands of people were taking refuge after fleeing the deadly bombardments in other parts of the enclave.

Ground, aerial and naval forces struck more than 250 locations in Gaza over the past day, according to a statement released by the IDF.

Israel continued to intensify its firepower in Gaza, including the deployment of artillery into the densely populated 365 square km enclave, in which vast areas have been leveled by the Israeli bombardments.

"For the first time since the beginning of ground operations, the Artillery Corps is operating inside the Gaza Strip," the army said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor