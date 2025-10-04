IDF Chief orders readiness for Trump's hostage-release plan, prioritises troop safety and vigilance

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 4 : The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Saturday that the Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held a special situation assessment in light of recent developments.

Sharing details of the meeting, the IDF noted that the review was conducted in line with political directives.

It said that the Chief of General Staff has ordered readiness for the implementation of the first phase of Trump's Gaza plan, the release of the hostages.

"The Chief of the General Staff convened a special situation assessment in light of recent developments. In accordance with the directives from the political echelon, the Chief of the General Staff instructed to advance readiness for the implementation of the first phase of the Trump plan for the release of the hostages," the IDF said on X.

The statement also highlighted that ensuring troop safety remains the military's top priority.

"At the same time, it was emphasized that the safety of IDF troops is a top priority and that all IDF capabilities will be allocated to the Southern Command to ensure the protection of the troops," the IDF post read.

Reinforcing the call for preparedness, the Chief of Staff stressed the importance of vigilance, "The Chief of Staff noted that, given the operational sensitivity, all troops must maintain high alertness and vigilance, in addition to reinforcing the need for a rapid response to neutralize any threat."

Meanwhile, political discussions surrounding the Trump plan also intensified.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel issued a statement indicating it would continue working in "full cooperation" with Trump after Hamas' response. The announcement, released by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office following Trump's appeal for progress on the release of hostages, was later deleted from X.

The post read, "We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team in order to bring the war to an end in accordance with the principles set forth by Israel, which are consistent with President Trump's vision." However, the statement made no mention of Trump's call for Israel to "stop bombing" Gaza to ensure hostages' safety.

Trump delivered a video address after Hamas confirmed its readiness to discuss further details of his proposal. Calling it an "unprecedented" development, Trump said he hoped the deal would pave the way for the hostages' return.

"Very importantly, I look forward to having the hostages come home to their parents and having some of the hostages - unfortunately, you know the condition they are in come home likewise to their parents because their parents wanted them just as much as though that young man or that young woman were alive," Trump said.

He further added, "So, I just want to let you know that this is a very special day. Maybe unprecedented in many ways. It is unprecedented."

Amid these developments, Israel's opposition leader Yair Lapid described Hamas' response as a "genuine opportunity to release the hostages and end the war."

He urged the government to support the US-led process. "Israel should announce it is joining the discussions led by the president to finalise the details of the deal," Lapid wrote on X.

"I have told the US administration that Netanyahu has political backing at home to continue the process," he added.

Hamas also released a statement agreeing to release all Israeli hostages, whether dead or alive, in response to the 20-point Gaza peace plan introduced earlier this week, Al Jazeera reported.

"In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details of this agreement," Hamas said in a statement released on Telegram, quoted by Al Jazeera.

