IDF discovers weapons inside Gaza house hidden in bags with UNRWA logo

Tel Aviv, Dec 11 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday announced that soldiers discovered explosives and weapons inside a house in northern Gaza, some of which were hidden in bags with the logo of the UN Relief Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

In a statement, the military said the house was located in the Jabaliya area and the weapons were found during a raid conducted by troops of the 460th Armored Brigade on Sunday,

The IDF also said that it found a truck full of long-range rockets near a school in the area.

Separately, the military said that troops of the Bislamach Brigade and Border Defense Corps’ 636th Combat Intelligence Collection unit identified armed Hamas operatives in Gaza City’s Shejaiya, and directed a drone strike.

In another incident, it added that troops of the 7th Armored Brigade identified a group of gunmen exiting a health clinic, and directed a strike on them.

Meanwhile, the 551st Brigade discovered a rocket launching site in Jabaliya, with some 50 launchers, some of them loaded, according to the IDF.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor