IDF expands operations in Jabalia and Zeitoun

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 18 (ANI/TPS): The IDF reported that its forces are expanding their offensive activity in the Gaza Strip saying that over past day, the forces of the 36th Division - its largest regular service armoured division - launched an attack in the Zeitoun region and the forces of the 162nd Armored Division launched an attack in the Jabalia region, during which they encountered many terrorists

Hamas' "Zeitoun" battalion, one of its main terror formations, operates Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City. At the same time as the activity in the neighbourhood, the forces of the 36th division are working to clear the neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Zeitoun, including the neighbourhood of Sheikh Ejalin and Rimal, emptying them of terrorists and damaging terrorist infrastructure.

As for Jabalia, the command and control centre of Hamas' Northern Gaza Strip Brigade is located in the region. The IDF described this as one of the most significant terrorist strongholds in the northern Gaza Strip region, where four Hamas battalions are located. (ANI/TPS)

