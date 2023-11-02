IDF launches manhunt after Israeli man found shot dead in West Bank (IANS IN ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Nov 2 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday launched a massive manhunt after an Israeli man in his 30s was found shot dead inside his car in the West Bank.

The body was found inside an overturned car near the town of Bayt Lid.

Officials of the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service told the media that the man was found unconscious without pulse and was later declared dead.

In a statement, the IDF said that they have set up road blocks and a manhunt was on for the perpetrators.

The military also said that it had recently foiled a terrorist attack in the West Bank and arrested two terrorists working in Shuafat refugee camp .

According to the IDF, the two accused had tried to make explosives and cause a terror attack within Israel.

They were produced in court on Wednesday and their custody has been extended until November 5.

The Shin Bet intelligence agency has alerted the government of Israel of an increase in terror attacks in the West Bank area amid the raging conflict in Gaza.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor