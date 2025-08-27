IDF says Gaza hospital strike targeted Hamas camera, killed six terror operative

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 27 : Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says its preliminary investigation into the strikes on a Gaza Hospital, in which five journalists were killed, revealed that they were targeting a surveillance camera placed by Hamas to observe the activity of Israel's troops.

IDF claimed that six terror operatives were killed in the attack, including one who took part in the October 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel.

"From an initial inquiry, it appears that Golani Brigade troops, operating in the area of Khan Yunis to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, identified a camera that was positioned by Hamas in the area of the Nasser Hospital that was being used to observe the activity of IDF troops, in order to direct terrorist activities against them," IDF said in a post on X.

The report established that the hospital was being used by Hamas for its military use since the start war.

"The conclusion was further supported, among other reasons, by the documented military use of hospitals by the terrorist organisations throughout the war, and by intelligence confirming Hamas' use of the Nasser Hospital to carry out terrorist activities since the start of the war," IDF said.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1960364428786057545

The initial inquiry was presented to the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir by the Commander of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor.

The probe report stated that six of the individuals killed in the attack were terrorists, one of whom took part in the infiltration into Israeli territory on October 7th. At the same time, the Chief of the General Staff regrets any harm caused to civilians," IDF said.

IDF, in a post on X, justified actions stating that they operated "to remove the threat by striking and dismantling the camera and the inquiry showed that the troops operated to remove the threat."

"The Chief of the General Staff emphasised that the IDF directs its activities solely toward military targets," the IDF added.

As reported by Times of Israel, the report clarified that the division commander authorised tank fire, but the Southern Command did not. In the end, two shells were fired at the site, followed by two more after armed men were identified, for a total of four.

Israel struck Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, killing at least 21 people, including five journalists, in a "double-tap" attack, amid intensifying Israeli offensives in the besieged enclave.

Among the journalists killed were Al Jazeera's Mohammad Salama, Reuters cameraman Hussam al-Masri, and Mariam Abu Daqqa, a freelance journalist working for AP at the time.

The Prime Minister's Office of Israel expressed deep regret over the tragic mishap at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza.

In a post on X, the office said, "Israel deeply regrets the tragic mishap that occurred today at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza. Israel values the work of journalists, medical staff, and all civilians."

Israeli attacks across Gaza have killed at least 61 people since dawn Monday, including seven seeking aid. Gaza's Civil Defence said Israel has destroyed 1,000 buildings in Gaza City since August 6, trapping hundreds under rubble, while ongoing shelling and blocked access routes have prevented rescue and aid operations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor