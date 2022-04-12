IDP India's work culture and policies bring it global commendation as Great Place to Work in 2022-23

New Delhi, April 12 IDP Education, the global leader in international education services, has been certified as a Great Place to Work in India by Great Place to Work, known for conducting the world's largest and most respected study of workplace excellence and people management practices.

The accreditation, received for the year 2022-2023, is a landmark achievement and reflection of IDP's employee-centric culture that focuses on the wellness and growth of its people, both professionally and personally.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The institution serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

On receiving this badge of honour, Piyush Kumar, Regional Director (South Asia), IDP Education, said that at the heart of IDP are its diverse people, who are committed to supporting one another as part of an inclusive, friendly and passionate global team.

"I am absolutely thrilled that IDP India has been awarded Great Place to Work certification, which is testament to our wonderful people who lead boldly with care and celebrate each other's success," said Kumar.

"We value the feedback of our people as much as the feedback of our customers, and our people shape everything we do. I believe that has acted as our north star in our journey of adopting best-in-industry people practices. Throughout India, we continue to grow our teams and IDP has become a sought after place to work, famed for our people-first culture and our collective passion for changing lives through education.

"I would like to thank my IDP colleagues for their ongoing commitment to each other and our customers. Together we take pride in what we do, how we support each other, and our contribution to communities around the word, and this is what makes IDP a great place to work."

In India, Great Place to Work partners with more than 1,100 organisations annually with over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of this community committed to making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterised by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organisations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organisation. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role model being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.

