If Pak PM Imran Khan succeeds in disqualifying dissident PTI lawmakers, he may lose majority

While Prime Minister Imran Khan might disqualify the dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs to stop them from voting in favour of the no-confidence motion against him, the move will further his problems as he would lose majority in the National Assembly, reported local media.

In such a turn of events, Imran Khan may be required to take a vote of confidence, however, it only depends on the direction of the President, reported Business Recorder.

As per Pakistan's constitution, if the President is satisfied that the Prime Minister does not command the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly, he shall summon the assembly and require the Prime Minister to obtain a vote of confidence from the assembly. However, the rule does not bind the President to hold a vote of confidence.

"If the president is satisfied that the PM holds a majority in the house, even if he lacks the numerical strength, the vote of confidence will not be held," the media outlet quoted a source as saying.

Thus, if Imran Khan survives the no-confidence motion but loses the majority, the pressure would mount on the president to hold a vote of confidence, said President Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) Ahmed Bilal Mehboob.

"Although, the president is not constitutionally bound to direct the PM to seek a vote of confidence yet it is like an unwritten law or an unwritten obligation--that he must go for this option; otherwise, things would become extremely challenging including failure to pass the laws if the PM has lost his majority," the media outlet quoted him as saying.

"The PM cannot survive in the national assembly as the leader of the house if bills cannot be passed and everything will come to a standstill if he loses majority," he added.

Notably, in 342-seat National Assembly, the PTI-led ruling coalition has 178 seats and the opposition has 163 seats. As many as 172 seats are required to maintain a majority in the assembly, however, if seven or more lawmakers from the ruling coalition switch loyalties, Imran Khan would lose the majority, according to the Pakistani publication.

The developments come as dozens of PTI MNAs came out in open defiance against the ruling party ahead of the no-confidence motion vote in the National Assembly.

( With inputs from ANI )

