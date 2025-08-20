"If the West criticises, it means you are doing everything right," Russia's Charge d'Affaires in India slams US Tariffs on purchase of Russian Oil

New Delhi [India] August 20 : Roman Babushkin, Charge d'Affaires at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi, on Wednesday held a press briefing on India-Russia relations and the tariffs imposed on India by the US over its purchase of Russian crude oil.

Babushkin hit out at Washington's tariff decision and the pressure on New Delhi over Russian crude oil purchase, saying the moves were "unjustified and unilateral."

His remarks came on Tuesday as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar began a visit to Moscow to co-chair the Russia-India Intergovernmental Commission (IRIGC).

At a press conference in Delhi, Babushkin said, "If Indian goods are facing difficulties entering the US market, the Russian market is welcoming Indian exports."

On the US urging India to reduce Russian oil imports, he said, "Russia is the largest producer of oil and India is the largest consumer. Any kind of unilateral action leads to disruptions in supply chains, imbalance in pricing policies and destabilisation of global markets, endangering the energy security of developing countries. Hypothetically, if India refuses Russian oil, it will not lead to equal cooperation with the West in general because it is not in the Western nature, which was clearly demonstrated in recent years. They behave like neocolonial powers that think of their own benefit. This pressure is unjustified and unilateral."

Speaking on the US trade Adviser stating India should stop buying Russian oil to avoid secondary tariffs, Roman Babushkin, Charge d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy in India said they did not expect that to happen.

"If the West criticises you, it means you are doing everything right...We don't expect that to happen (India to stop buying oil from India). We know about the challenging circumstances for India. This is the true strategic partnership we are enjoying. Whatever happens, even during challenges, we are committed to removing any problems...The recent phone call by President Putin to PM Modi ji, explaining and sharing the information about recent developments in Ukraine, means India matters a lot to Russia. We are capable of finding any solution for mutual satisfaction. The deepening of our partnership will help us grow together..."

"We have seen this problem of sanctions for many years now, but our trade is growing. In recent years, our trade has grown by 7 times...," he added.

Meanwhile, in Moscow, EAM S Jaishankar is co-chairing the Russia-India Intergovernmental Commission (IRIGC), a key platform for bilateral cooperation across trade, energy, finance and defence. Babushkin underlined the significance of the visit, calling the IRIGC the "main mechanism of Russian-Indian cooperation,

"Currently, Dr. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, is in Russia to co-chair IRIGC, Russia-India Intergovernmental Commission, today itself, on the 20th of August. Our meeting is very timely. We are supporting our dignitaries in their conversations. And tomorrow, Dr. Jaishankar will be meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov," he said.

On the importance of the mechanism, he added, "IRIGC is the main mechanism of the Russian-Indian cooperation, practical cooperation. And to prepare the contacts of our leaders, which, as you may be aware, there are some information that by the end of the year, leaders will be meeting here in Delhi. No dates have been announced as yet."

The IRIGC alternates between Moscow and New Delhi and this year's agenda, Babushkin said, will cover "trade, investments, financial cooperation, energy cooperation, nuclear power, culture, infrastructure, et cetera."

"On the sidelines, a bilateral business forum is being held, co-hosted by the Moscow government's Business Council on Cooperation with India and India's FICCI. Looking ahead, Babushkin noted, "Among the future engagements is the SCO Summit in China. There are reports that our leaders are also planning to meet over there. Further delegation exchanges are very intense," he said.

The Russian diplomat also mentioned that President Vladimir Putin had congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's Independence Day, expressed condolences over the devastating floods in Kashmir, and shared details of his recent conversation with US President Donald Trump.

