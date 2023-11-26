IFFI 2023: 'The Fisherman’s Daughter’ traces commonalities among a sea of differences, says Colombian director

Panaji, Nov 26 Edgar de Luque Jacome, the Colombian director of the film ‘The Fisherman’s Daughter’, feels that there are apparent differences in the way people behave and live their everyday lives, and at the same time people may find the threads of commonality as human beings and that is what he is trying to trace through his film.

The film portrays the story of a fisherman who posits a strong personality and his union with the estranged trans-daughter. The filmmaker was conversing with the media at a press conference on the sideline of the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here on Saturday.

The fisherman father and his trans-daughter meet again on an isolated island and they happen to come to terms with their troubled past and present.

Jacome shared his approaches to filmmaking and also the factors that fuelled his cinematic imagination. The filmmaker said that his grandfather was a fisherman whose life acted as a direct inspiration for the film.

Talking about the film, he said, “The fishermen of Santa Marta were displaced because of tourism, ports, and buildings and similarly the Trans community were also moved and the idea of this film was to link and bring together both the communities in one story."

'The Fisherman’s Daughter' is Jacome's debut feature and is expected to provide perspectives of both fishermen and the trans community.

