"Ignore them with impunity": Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Pakistani nationals raising anti-India slogans in Copenhagen

Copenhagen [Denmark], May 31 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday (local time) hit back at Pakistani nationals who raised anti-India slogans outside a venue hosting an Indian parliamentary delegation in Copenhagen and said that they have come here in "desperation", advising people to "ignore them with impunity"

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Copenhagen, Ravi Shankar Prasad suggested the disruption was caused by the wide coverage of the global outreach programme to convey India's firm stance against terrorism.

"I was very surprised to see Pakistanis here raising slogans...our programme is going very well...we are getting wide coverage...their handlers in Pakistan must have told them to do something. They have come here in desperation. Pakistan is a desperate country that lives in desperation. Ignore them with impunity," Prasad said.

He further highlighted the human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Balochistan, highlighting the plight of civilians in those regions.

"What kind of ill treatment in PoK people are suffering, do you know? They are crying to shift to India...in Balochistan, women are given the worst barbaric treatment possible...Pakistan is in great commotion today...We fought four conventional wars...none of this India started, we only responded and Pakistan lost all of them... 'Jinnah ne banaya Pakistan woh ban gayi General ki Dukan' (Jinnah created Pakistan, it became an Army General's shop," Prasad said.

The Indian delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran is in Copenhagen.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, Samik Bhattacharya laid down the objective of the delegation to alert the world against terrorism.

"We are not seeking help from anyone with folded hands. We are going everywhere in the world - and we have only one objective: to alert them that what is happening with us is bound to happen with them. Hence, this terrorism must be uprooted. Every Pakistani knows what they are; they can't even open a shop in the name of Pakistan outside their country, they use Indian names, Bhattacharya said.

Former minister MJ Akbar also criticised Pakistan, calling it a nation with a "double face."

"Even well-meaning friends will ask you, why don't you talk to Pakistan? Tell them Pakistan has a government with a double face, which face do we talk to? Pakistan has a government with a forked tongue; whose tongue do we address? Pakistan has talks with a poisoned tongue that gets hurt when a tongue is poisoned... The talks are nothing but a bluff. We now have a leader who has actually called the bluff, Narendar Modi... Nobody has made as much effort to bring a nation with a genetic disorder to its senses."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi highlighted the unity of all Indian parties against Pakistan.

""I am from the same Shiv Sena that dug up the cricket pitch to not allow Pakistan to play a cricket match in India and with the same commitment, I'm part of the joint delegation that has come from all political parties to say that as Indians we stand one and nobody can divide us," she said.

Chaturvedi also fired shots at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for providing a loan to Pakistan, suggesting that it has gone to the Pakistan disruptors outside the venue.

"As we were coming here, we saw some flags, and you all would know what those flags are. And I thought to myself, the IMF loan is coming in handy, and I hope those who are giving them the IMF loan realise what it's being used for," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor