IIT Kanpur filed record 107 IPRs in 2022

Kanpur, Jan 3 The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur filed a record 107 IPRs (intellectual property rights) in the year 2022.

This marks the second consecutive year the institute has filed the highest IPRs (107) in its history.

Among the 107 IPRs filed, the different IPR prospects included 80 patents, 23 design registrations, 2 copyrights and 1 trademark applications along with 1 US patent application.

The patents included inventions from varied domains ranging from Nano technology to MedTech which includes several healthcare solutions such as drug delivery system based on medical plants popularly used in traditional medicine for the healing of injured and diseased bones.

Other patents filed this year also included an Optimized Transgene for an Ocular gene Therapy, disease modifying drug combinations for the treatment of Osteoarthritis, an electrochemical device for glucose detection, among others.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said: "We are delighted to continue the streak by filing 107-100+ IPRs in our institute's history for two consecutive years. This bears testimony to the exponential growth the institute has been witnessing in R&D activities along with diversification of research domains.

"Our faculty, researchers and students are committed to engage in fruitful deliberations that can result in impactful inventions with the potential to contribute for building an Atmanirbhar Bharat across sectors."

The institute has witnessed tremendous rise in the number of IPRs granted in the calendar year.

Among the 95 such granted patents, it includes a tactile haptic smart watch for the blind and visually impaired, water quality monitoring inventions like dry and compact water purification vessel, E.coli water testing kit, and a solar energy-based Root Zone Heating system and Vermi-Bed method for plants in high altitude areas, to name a few.

IIT Kanpur's latest technology transfer of "Bhu-Parikshak" soil testing device, took the limelight after being awarded the STEM Impact Awards 2022 for impactful technology transfer creating a socio-economic impact.

