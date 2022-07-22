IIT Madras, Mphasis to boost applied research in quantum computing

New Delhi, July 22 The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) and information technology solutions provider Mphasis on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate applied research in quantum computing in the country.

As part of the MoU, Mphasis granted Rs 21 crore to the IIT-M for fundamental and applied research in quantum technologies and to set up a quantum lab that addresses real-world business and societal challenges.

The initiative was aimed at creating a hub for quantum science and technology that produces top-quality graduates; promoting fundamental and applied research in quantum technologies; democratising access to education in quantum technologies; assisting start-ups aligned to relevant domains; developing and attracting talent to the quantum ecosystem by offering a limited number of high-value top-up scholarships to students who excel in research; and supporting higher education and students whose research in quantum science and specific quantum architectures will be recognised and have a significant societal impact.

"This partnership will create a consortium of government, academia, and industry that will focus on research, bringing together multidisciplinary teams to solve challenges currently limiting the industrial applications of quantum science and technologies. This hub or quantum centre will also collaborate with global universities and disseminate its research findings through workshops, peer-reviewed papers, and conferences," said Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras.

The partnership will fortify India's leadership in quantum information, develop comprehensive training, and create quality resources for education and training in quantum computing.

In addition, the collaboration will also democratise quantum learning through training programmes tailored to specific industries, online certification programmes through the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), and continuing education through IITM's web enabled MTech programme on Quantum Science and Technology (QuST).

"Quantum technology is at the brim; revolutionising quantum computing, sensing, and communication is leading to the emergence of new businesses and business models. Our collaboration with IIT Madras and the Government of India will enable us to harness the vast potential of quantum computing, enabling top capabilities and skill development for the future," said Srikanth Karra, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Mphasis.

