"Illegal occupiers should return their illegally occupied parts to rightful owner: EAM Jaishankar on PoK

Amsterdam [Netherlands], May 22 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday reiterated India's claim over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), stating that the region rightfully belongs to India outlining a historical context that Jammu-Kashmir joined India during the partition in 1947.

During an interview with "de Volkskrant" in Netherlands, Jaishankar said, 'As for Jammu and Kashmir, it is a historical fact that it joined India when India and Pakistan separated in 1947. Our position is that the illegal occupiers should return their illegally occupied parts to the rightful owner. And that is us."

Further he condemned terrorism, stating that "no, for us terrorism is an independent, completely unacceptable international crime that should not be condoned or justified."

"The terrorists targeted the vibrant tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir with their attack. So they are prepared to destroy things in Kashmir for their own, very limited, selfish purposes. They also deliberately gave the attack a very religious tint (Hindu versus Muslim, ed.). The world should not accept such practices," he added.

Jaishankar also made it clear that the Kashmir issue is a "bilateral issue" between India and Pakistan, rejecting any offer of mediation by the international community. "No, it is a bilateral issue between the countries involved," Jaishankar said, emphasizing India's stance on the matter.

Emphasising India's aspirations to expand its manufacturing capabilities, citing new technology as a potential entry point.

"Our hope is indeed that the manufacturing of products in India will grow and that we will be more integrated into global production chains. New technology can be an entry point. So our interests in market access cover a much broader spectrum of modern products, such as electronic hardware, chemicals or all kinds of pharmaceuticals," said Jaishankar when asked about India's ambition to take China's place as the world's factory.

On imposing sanctions on Russia, Jaishankar affirmed that "that sanction culture is a very Western way of maintaining international relations. We do not do national sanctions."

"India has a position that many countries in the Global South probably share. We strive for a peaceful solution to this conflict. If we can do something about it, we are open to it. But of course, this depends on the parties involved," Jaishanakr said on India's playing a mediating role in ending the Russian war against Ukraine.

Jaishankar also underlined India's aspirations for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, citing the country's growing economic and global influence.

"That permanent seat on the Security Council is indeed one of our goals. We believe that if the much-needed reform of the UN and the Security Council finally comes about, we will receive a lot of support for our claim," he said.

"Many international initiatives have come from India in recent years. We understand what our position entails. We are now the fourth largest economy in the world, we have just overtaken Japan. And we know that comes with responsibilities. We are ready," he added.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

Following the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across airbases in Pakistan. On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an understanding on the cessation of hostilities.

Notably, EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24.

