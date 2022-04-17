Imarn Khan makes U-turn over foreign conspiracy letter

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan on Saturday made a U-turn over his "foreign conspiracy" letter-- the allegations that he made that the US and the country's Opposition were hand-in-glove to remove him from power.

In a show of strength, Khan at a rally in Karachi said that he is not against any country including India, Europe and the United States despite the fact that the former Prime Minister has always criticised all the three countries on the global platforms.

Addressing a massive rally in Karachi's Bagh-i-Jinnah, the PTI chief noted that he is with humanity.

"I am not against any country. Neither I am anti-India, anti-Europe, nor anti-America. I am with humanity... I am not against any community," he said while delivering a speech at a rally.

Recently, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has staged several protests across the country against the United States for an alleged "foreign conspiracy" to topple the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan who has been unseated after the defeat in the no-confidence vote initiated by the Opposition in the National Assembly.

While, Khan had also lashed out at the European Union for asking Pakistan to vote against Russia during the special session of the UN General Assembly, asking if they considered Islamabad their "slave".

He has been campaigning in the country of making the country's foreign policy free from the influence of the West.

Notably, the former Prime Minister, who earlier criticized India, now has been lauding India back to back in recent times. He had said while addressing the nation a day before his no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, that Indians are 'khuddar quam' (very self respecting people).

Prior to that, Imran Khan has admitted that the foreign policy of India is independent and for the betterment of the people.

Meanwhile, several PTI's national leaders also delivered speeches against the country's PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, who is a key ally of the PTI, saluted "Karachi's passion", claiming that the city has "broken the record of Fatima Jinnah's gathering" for Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

