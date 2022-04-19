IMF, World Bank leaders to host meeting with Ukraine PM on Thursday

World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday that he and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will hold talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal on April 21 during the World Bank/IMF Spring meetings in Washington.

"We are going to have an important meeting where we will talk with Ukraine's Prime Minister and the Finance Minister [Serhiy Marchenko] who will be in," Malpass said.

The World Bank president also said that representatives of several countries who are providing support to Ukraine will participate this meeting as well.

Malpass noted the World Bank has been very quick in its response to address Ukraine's needs, but pointed out the importance of continuing providing humanitarian assistance, including to hospital workers.

Malpass also urged focusing on providing re-building support to Ukraine as well. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

