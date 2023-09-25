Immunisation campaign against polio launched in 24 Afghan provinces

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 25 : A vaccination campaign against polio was launched across 24 provinces of Afghanistan on Monday, Khaama Press reported, adding that the disease remains a public health concern for the country.

Citing a press statement from the Taliban's Ministry of Public Health, Khaama Press reported that as part of the vaccine programme, more than 11 million children under the age of five in the country will be immunised.

Children in this age bracket are already in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

Five polio cases have been reported in Afghanistan since the beginning of this year. Health agencies affiliated to the United Nations are supporting efforts to combat this illness.

Further, according to Khaama Press, only two cases of polio were documented in Afghanistan's Paktia and Kandahar provinces in 2022.

Infantile paralysis, or polio, is a viral illness that has no known treatment, and the only method to protect infants from this virus is by immunisation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor