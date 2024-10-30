"Important thing is how to solve differences...hope ties will not be interrupted by specific disagreements in future: Chinese envoy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 30 : Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said on Wednesday that it is natural for India and China to have differences as neighbouring countries but the important thing is how to handle and solve these differences.

With India and China having completed the disengagement process between in Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh, Xu Feihong said he is looking forward to smooth cooperation of between India and China in every field including politics, business and education.

The Chinese envoy, who was speaking at a session organised by the Merchant Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, also said that he is also looking forward to resumption of direct flights between the two countries.

The disengagement process between India and China in Depsang and Demchok alone Line of Actual Control (LCA) in eastern Ladakh has been completed and the two sides are expected to start coordinated patrol in their respective areas.

The Chinese envoy hoped that the bilateral ties will move forward smoothly and bilateral ties will not be restricted or interrupted by specific disagreements.

"Regarding the very important meeting between President Xi and PM Modi...now that the two leaders (PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping) have reached many important understandings, that would be a guideline for the further development of the relations of our two countries. I just hope that under the guidance of this consensus, our relations will be moving forward smoothly in the future and our relations will not be restricted or interrupted by specific disagreements between our two sides," he said.

"As two neighbouring countries, it is quite natural we have some differences, the most important thing is how to handle and solve these differences. I think this is very important. The meeting of the two leaders has set a very good example for us - how to handle these differences," he added.

He was answering a query on disengagement between India and China in Depsang and Demchok areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in Russia earlier this month for a bilateral meeting.

On trade ties between the two countries, Xu Feihong said bilateral ties should improve in every field.

"As an Ambassador to India, of course I am looking forward to have smooth cooperation of our two sides in every field, not only in politics but also in business, education, science, every field," he said.

Answering a query, the Chinese envoy said resumption of direct flights between India and China will save time and money.

"I am also looking forward to direct flights so that I can fly back to Beijing directly...I know that before 2020, we had direct flights...so, it will provide more convenience to everybody if we have direct flights. It will save time and money."

Xu Feihong said that he visited Kolkata for the first time and extended Diwali greetings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor