Imran Khan assassination attempt: PTI members vow to continue protests until FIR is registered

Protests continued on Sunday by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) members across the country demanding the registration of an FIR against the attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The protests were carried out across several cities for the third consecutive day. The protestors vowed that they would continue their protest till FIR is registered, reported Ary News.

The protestors also blocked Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Faisalabad during their protest. Protests were also carried out at Quetta's Red Zone and Karachi's Five-Star Chowrangi.

As per Ary news, a heavy contingent of police was also deployed to maintain law and order across the cities.

While addressing the protestors, former Minister and PTI member Farrukh Habib claimed that the whole nation stands with Imran Khan.

"Pakistan did not get independence for slavery," Ary News quoted Habib as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, Imran Khan announced that his long march towards the capital Islamabad will resume on Tuesday from the same point in the city where he came under attack.

"We have decided that our march will resume on Tuesday from the same [point] in Wazirabad where I and 11 others were shot, and where Moazzam was martyred," Khan was quoted as saying by Dawn, during a press conference in Lahore.

"I will address the march from here (in Lahore), and our march, within the next 10 to 14 days, depending on the speed, will reach Rawalpindi," Imran said in the presser which was broadcasted from his social media accounts PTI.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said that once the march reaches Rawalpindi, he would then join it and lead it himself.

Imran Khan was shot during his long march in Wazirabad on Thursday, leading to bullet injuries in his legs. After sustaining injuries on his leg, he was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

A day after the alleged assassination attempt, the PTI chief said he knew beforehand that assassination was being planned against him.

"A day before going to the rally, I knew that assassination was being planned against me either in Wazirabad or Gujrat," Khan said in his first address, since the "assassination" attempt on him.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was ousted from power in April this year, by a vote of confidence. He said his government would have never lost the no-trust move.

A day after PTI chief Imran Khan made several allegations against the Pakistani establishment and the ruling government, the top Pakistan media body on Saturday imposed a ban on all TV channels from broadcasting and rebroadcasting Khan's speeches and press conferences.

However, the ban was overturned, Pakistan media reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

