Imran Khan calls today's rally in Islamabad 'battle for Pakistan' amid fluid political situation

In the face of fast-changing political equations, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has dubbed the rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here today as "battle for the future" ahead of the Opposition's no-trust motion in the National Assembly.

Pakistan's capital is all set to host the show of strength by Prime Minister Imran Khan today, with PTI claiming that the rally in Islamabad will be the "biggest" rally.

Incidentally, the Opposition's marches from different cities, which are being led by Pakistan's People's Pary (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), are also going to reach Islamabad today.

Members of ruling PTI from different parts of the country have begun reaching the Parade Ground to attend 'Amr bil Maroof' rally here, according to Geo tv.

The PTI has called their public gathering "Amr bil Maroof " in response to the Opposition's no-trust motion to show support to the Prime Minister.

"Today is a battle for Pakistan ... and not for PTI; it's a battle for the future of our nation," Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a message issued hours before the gathering, as per Geo tv.

He urged the citizens willing to attend the rally to leave their homes early as there would be rush and blockades on the roads.

"We are out to create history today," PM Imran Khan concluded.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's march launched on Saturday from Lahore will reach Islamabad today. The PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that the Imran Khan-led government has "already been ousted" and the Opposition was heading to Islamabad to say "goodbye" to Prime Minister.

Imran Khan's party PTI is set to face a no-trust motion in the National Assembly. The session is called on March 28.

The no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan led government was submitted by Opposition on March 8 after the PPP's long march in Islamabad. The Opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

As the crucial no-confidence motion inches closer and uncertainty continues to shroud political alliances, at least 50 ministers belonging to the ruling party have gone 'missing', Express Tribune said on Friday citing sources.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively.

Imran Khan's situation is precarious given that three of the four allies, that is, MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP have stated their support to the Opposition's no-confidence motion and said that they will vote accordingly.

In a last-ditch attempt, Imran Khan recently dispatched a team of senior PTI leaders to meet the allies and assured them that their reservations would be addressed.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan on the other hand enjoy the support of 162 members in the House, out of whom 159 showed up in the Friday session. They are expected to be joined by the three ruling coalition parties during the vote, helping them cross the majority mark, with 179 members supporting the no-confidence motion.

( With inputs from ANI )

