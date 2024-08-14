Imran Khan distances party from arrested former ISI boss Lt Gen Faiz Hameed

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 14 : Former ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd) is losing his friends days after he was arrested by the Pakistan Army and is due to face a court-martial.

On Tuesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaff chief Imran Khan distanced his party from the former spy boss. General Hameed had served as ISI chief when Imran Khan was the Prime Minister and was said to be the prime mover behind the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan.

According to a Dawn News report, PTI lawyer Intezar Panjutha held a meeting with Imran Khan in Adial jail and then briefed the media on Lt General Hameed's arrest.

"Khan sahib said just this that 'it is the army's internal matter' and that whatever action the army has taken has nothing to do with the PTI or Khan sahib. We never had a political relationship with Gen Faiz or anyone," Panjutha was quoted as saying by Dawn.

The lawyer reiterated that Imran said: "I only had a professional relationship with Gen Faiz till he was working under me as the DG ISI and I had no other association apart from that."

The PTI lawyer further said: "Khan sahib said just one thing, 'If these developments are connected with May 9 then it is a very good opportunity.'"

In an unprecedented step, the army on Monday announced Gen Hameed's arrest, on allegations of violating the Army Act. The move was prompted by allegations of misconduct levelled by the owner of a private housing society.

Former ISI chief Faiz Hameed is the third general officer who will be facing court-martial proceedings. The retired lieutenant general is charged with misusing his position to extort money from the private housing society.

The Pakistan army cited a November 2023 directive from the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which instructed the owner of Islamabad's Top City housing society, to seek redressal of grievances against Gen Hameed through relevant channels, including the Ministry of Defence, as the basis for initiating action against the former spymaster, Dawn reported.

Previously, military courts in Pakistan have convicted a two-star and a three-star general for mutiny and espionage, respectively.

