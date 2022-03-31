Imran Khan fights to remain in power by hook or crook

Islamabad, March 31 The risk to Imran Khan government is growing every passing hour as allies are deserting him to join the opposition camp.

Pakistan's powerful Army too has withdrawn its support for the Khan-led government. With the opposition parties achieving the required strength, the no-trust motion against Khan is likely to be passed in the National Assembly. However, Khan is making last-ditch attempts to cling to power. In the desperate attempts to stay as Prime Minister, Khan has resorted various tactics, which include threatening the opposition parties, instigating his followers to demonstrate show of strength, blaming "foreign hand", using "witchcraft" among others.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has 155 senators in the 342-member National Assembly. He ran the government with the help of smaller parties.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), an ally of the Khan government, decided to switch to the opposition camp and support the non-trust motion on Wednesday. This brought down the ruling party's number in the National Assembly to 164 while swelling the opposition's strength to 177. It means Khan cannot get 172 votes to defeat the no-trust motion. "Imran Khan has now lost his majority. He is not the prime minister anymore," Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, chairman of the principal opposition party Pakistan People's Party (PPP) said.

There were reports that Khan would resign after the MQM-P withdrawal in accordance with the norm in the democratic world. Other allies like Balochistan National Party-Mengal and Balochistan Awami Party have already left the PTI government. However, Khan has decided to be hopeful despite a clear writing on the wall. He rather held a special cabinet meeting on Wednesday amid the political chaos in the country. "PM Imran Khan is not stepping down. He is an elected prime minister. He'll play till his last ball," said PTI Spokesperson Neelam Irshad Sheikh. Khan has decided to try his luck till the end of the match. It was clear when he issued instructions for senators asking them to abstain from voting on the no-confidence motion. He warned them of the punishment for defection if they fail to follow his instructions.

Recently, Khan used derogatory words against the opposition leaders after they planned to move the no-trust motion. He called them corrupt, goon and criminal. Taking a potshot at Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Khan said "How can a jackal become a leader? Have you ever heard of a leader being someone who runs away with his tail between his legs?" He even threatened opposition leaders with negative consequences in case the no-trust motion fails.

The opposition leaders slammed Khan for the threats and his failure to run the country properly. "Why falling apart & sounding hysterical @ImranKhanPTI? The game has only just begun dude & you have already lost it! Show some sportsman spirit man!," tweeted Marayam, PML-N leader and Nawaz Sharif's daughter. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari criticised Khan for economic mismanagement in Pakistan and blamed him for not allowing the no-trust motion to be tabled. Even the PML-N alleged that Khan's wife Bushra Bibi was burning a large amount of meat as a part of black magic to help Khan save his throne.

Khan also warned that thousands of his followers would storm the national capital Islamabad a day before the voting on the motion. As a part of exerting pressure on the opposition, Islamabad Police was used to raid the National Assembly. It arrested over 10 people including two senators. The use of force by Imran Khan can lead to violence in Pakistan as the government is resorting to threats and suppression tactics, said the Human Rights Watch (HRW).

"Pakistan's democratic institutions are facing a new threat. The situation risks spiralling into a dangerous confrontation" the HRW said. It reminded Khan Government that it was its duty to ensure there is no violence.

Imran Khan, however, appears to go to any extent to remain in power. He blamed a "foreign conspiracy" that was aimed at toppling his government. He claimed that funding for the plot was channelled to Pakistan from abroad. Khan wished to share details of the conspiracy with his ministers and journalists. He said he had a letter that had the evidence. "We have been aware of this conspiracy for months. We also know about those who have assembled these people (the opposition parties). We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest," Khan said in a public speech.

All this gives a clear indication that how strongly Khan is trying to remain in power though the opposition voices are growing against him in Pakistan.

